Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Argus began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average of $208.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.