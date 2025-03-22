Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,925 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $560.00 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $715.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,792 shares of company stock worth $1,087,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

