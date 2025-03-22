Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 158.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

