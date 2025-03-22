Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,760 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.40 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

