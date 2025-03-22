Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,478 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,559,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,525,000 after acquiring an additional 132,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.05. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Houlihan Lokey

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.