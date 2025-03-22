Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $255.84 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day moving average of $230.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

