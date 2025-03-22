Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 127,016 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
