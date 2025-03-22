Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $266.91 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $271.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.06.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,670. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

