Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,987,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,771,000 after acquiring an additional 394,782 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,254,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $53.98 and a one year high of $63.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

