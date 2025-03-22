Whittier Trust Co. Buys 304 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,095.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,997.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,970.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

