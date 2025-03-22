Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $6.30. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 524,120 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGYF

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 7.49%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.