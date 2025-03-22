Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
PAI stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
