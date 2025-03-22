Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance
SBI opened at $7.83 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
