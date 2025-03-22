Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

WIW opened at $8.79 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

