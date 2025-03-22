Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.