Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.