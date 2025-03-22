Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,093 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

