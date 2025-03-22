Washington Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 14,144 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

SPHD stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

