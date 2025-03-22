Washington Trust Bank Acquires 295 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

