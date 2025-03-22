Washington Trust Bank Acquires 138 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $203.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.