Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,498,980 coins and its circulating supply is 198,498,958 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

