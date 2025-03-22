Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $85.94 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $688.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,001,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

