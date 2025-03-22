vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Posts Earnings Results

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.32, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTVT shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

