von Borstel & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 638,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after buying an additional 173,083 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,027,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,055,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
