von Borstel & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,684,000. Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,525,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,376,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,029,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,330,000 after acquiring an additional 183,322 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $36.28 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.10.
About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
