von Borstel & Associates Inc. Buys 139,171 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,171 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 771,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 13.4 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.