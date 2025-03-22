VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,881,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,167,304 shares.The stock last traded at $9.46 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

VNET Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

