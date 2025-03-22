Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $2.84. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 206,572 shares.
Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 6,777.08%. The company had revenue of $230 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vistagen Therapeutics
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.