Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $2.84. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 206,572 shares.

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 6,777.08%. The company had revenue of $230 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

