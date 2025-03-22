Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 346,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 367,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Vista Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

