Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.68. 332,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 410,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

Institutional Trading of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

