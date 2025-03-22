Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 1,099,993 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 755.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,993 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

