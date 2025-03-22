Virtu Financial LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Eaton by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.30 and a 200-day moving average of $331.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

