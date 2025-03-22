Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

