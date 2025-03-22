Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA LABU opened at $76.39 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $152.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08.
About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
