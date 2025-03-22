Virtu Financial LLC Buys 6,510 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $362.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $1,973,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,536,731.71. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

