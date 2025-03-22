Virtu Financial LLC Buys 211,482 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,482 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises about 1.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $29,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,579,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 155.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,435. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

