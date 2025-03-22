Virtu Financial LLC Buys 148,863 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 386.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,863 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETHE. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

