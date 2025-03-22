Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 775,719 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 775,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS opened at $7.03 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

