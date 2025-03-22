Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 48,998 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 277.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

