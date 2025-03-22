Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.6 %

ANF opened at $79.35 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.