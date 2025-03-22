Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.6 %
ANF opened at $79.35 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.56.
Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
