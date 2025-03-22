Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $307,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after buying an additional 1,094,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,148,000 after buying an additional 782,700 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15,187.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after buying an additional 634,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 813.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,646,000 after buying an additional 483,369 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 338,472 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

