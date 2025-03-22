Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $398,000 Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,783.16. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.