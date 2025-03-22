Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

