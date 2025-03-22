Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,311 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,778.66. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.