VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.80 ($5.90) and traded as low as GBX 439 ($5.67). VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund shares last traded at GBX 439 ($5.67), with a volume of 214,094 shares trading hands.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 456.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.04. The company has a market cap of £762.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.47.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund
Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects.
