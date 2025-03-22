VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.80 ($5.90) and traded as low as GBX 439 ($5.67). VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund shares last traded at GBX 439 ($5.67), with a volume of 214,094 shares trading hands.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 456.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.04. The company has a market cap of £762.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.47.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (“the Company” or “VOF”) is a closed-end fund trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects.

