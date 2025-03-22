VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.51 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

