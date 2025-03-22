Vestor Capital LLC Sells 73,828 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,828 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $133.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

