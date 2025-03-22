Vestor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 49,607 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.
Affirm Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Affirm
In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $407,373.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,535.64. The trade was a 68.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,543. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
