Vestor Capital LLC Invests $13.54 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,538,000. Astera Labs comprises about 1.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 3,155.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.10.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,675,659.05. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,292.26. This trade represents a 34.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702 in the last ninety days.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

