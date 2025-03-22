Vestor Capital LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,287 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

PEP opened at $145.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

